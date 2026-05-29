Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya make first appearance with their newborn twins

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Mumbai: TV couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have entered a new phase of their lives as parents.

The duo was recently blessed with twin baby boys. On Friday, they marked their first appearance with their children.

Both Divya and Vivek happily posed for the paps as they took their newborns home from the hospital. The couple was accompanied by their family members.

On May 26, the couple announced the arrival of their boys through an adorable post on social media, drawing congratulatory messages from fans and followers across platforms.

The post carried the message, “We asked for happiness… God said, ‘Take double.’ Blessed with twin baby boys.”

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In the caption, Dahiya expressed his excitement about embracing parenthood. “The wait is finally over… ‘The Boys’ are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined,” he wrote. Adding a playful cinematic reference, the actor quoted the iconic film ‘Karan Arjun’, writing, “Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye!”

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya tied the knot in 2016 after meeting on the sets of the television show ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’. The couple has remained one of television’s most popular celebrity pairs over the past decade.

Divyanka rose to fame with the daily soap ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’ and later expanded her television career through reality shows, including ‘Nach Baliye 8’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.

(ANI)