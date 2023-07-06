Divya Kumar Khosla’s mother Anita Khosla is no more

Actor Divya Kumar Khosla Kumar’s mother Anita Khosla passed away. The actress took to Instagram to share the heart breaking news and penned an emotional note for her late mother.

In her Instagram post, Divay worte, “Mumma. Lost my mom sometime back leaving a forever void in my heart. I carry with me your immense blessings & moral values my most beautiful soul .. So proud to be born out of you. I love you mumma. Om Shanti……Daughter of Anita Khosla”

Soon after the post was shared, friends and fans rush to the comment section to pay tribute to Divya’s mother. Suresh Raina’s wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina wrote, “”So sorry for your loss Divya. Our deepest condolences.” Zahrah S Khan commented, “Godbless her soul . Extremely sorry for your loss may god give u strength to deal with this grief.” Pulkit Samrat said, “Prayers and strength to you Divya.. May her soul rest in peace.”

Actress Urvashi Rautela remembered her as a remarkable woman and shared a long note in the comment section. “Aunty was a truly remarkable woman, and her beauty extended far beyond her physical appearance. She had a warmth and kindness that touched the lives of those around her, and her love and guidance have surely played a significant role in shaping the incredible person you are today. She leaves behind a lasting legacy of love, strength, and grace that will continue to inspire all who knew her,” she wrote.