Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Divya Khosla Kumar gets injured while shooting for her upcoming project

Bollywood actress Divya Khosla Kumar has recently suffered an injury while filming for her upcoming project.

Entertainment
By IANS 0
Divya kumar khosla
Image Credit: Instagram/ @divyakhoslakumar

Mumbai: Bollywood actress and director, Divya Khosla Kumar has recently suffered an injury while filming for her upcoming project.

Divya crashed into an iron grill leaving one cheekbone severely bruised.

The actress, who is currently in the UK, was, however, determined to push through and complete her work.

Take a look

Google searches for ‘Naatu Naatu’ skyrocketed 1,105% after…

Dancer Salman Yusuff Khan insulted at B’luru airport for not…

She shared some pictures on Instagram with the caption: “Got badly injured during an action sequence for my upcoming project. But the show must go on. Need all your blessings and healing energy.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar)

On the work front, she also has ‘Yaariyan 2’.

IANS 18298 news
You might also like
Entertainment

‘Bahurani’ Alia Bhatt gets the sweetest birthday wish from…

Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal expresses gratitude as team wraps up ‘Sam Bahadur’

Entertainment

Actor Sameer Khakhar, the ‘Khopdi’ of teleserial ‘Nukkad’…

Entertainment

‘Delhi Crime’, ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ among…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7