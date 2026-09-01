“Disturbing to see technology being misused”: Shalini Pandey issues stern warning after deepfake AI video goes viral

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Mumbai: Actor Shalini Pandey has released a statement after a fake AI-generated video featuring her began to surface online, claiming that the video is ‘not me’.

The actor took to her Instagram account and requested her fans and social media users to not promote the circulation of this fake content. On Monday, Shalini issued a statement warning fans and expressing regret over the misuse of technology against individuals, especially women.

In the statement, Shalini wrote that the said video has nothing to do with her or the real her, and expressed disapproval of fabricating content like such through technology.

Shalini further requested people who have watched or come across such videos to help refrain it from becoming viral by not sharing, forwarding, downloading or interacting with it.

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“I request everyone to be responsible and mindful, and help stop its circulation rather than giving it further reach,” her statement read.

This incident comes amid increasing worries among fans and several public figures about the rise of such misleading videos created using artificial intelligence.

Shalini had started her acting career with the movie Arjun Reddy, and later made appearances in movies like Mahanati, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Maharaj among many other Telugu and Hindi-language movies.

Also read: Mrunal Thakur Issues Stern Warning Against Ai Deepfakes