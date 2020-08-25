Mumbai: In an interesting development, it is being reported that the mobile phone of Disha Salian was used till nine days after her death. Disha, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, passed away in Mumbai on June 8 by allegedly jumping off a highrise apartment.

Not only was Disha’s phone switched on after her death, but internet calls were placed from the phone between June 9 and June 17, according to a report in zeenews.india.com. The report further states that as per an eyewitness, even though Mumbai Police had quickly reached the spot where Disha was lying, they did not confiscate her phone.

As per a report in timesofindia.com, Mumbai Police had switched on Disha’s phone after her death as part of their investigation protocol. The report further states that call data records of Sushant’s ex-manager’s phone have revealed that internet was used till nine days after her demise.

Meanwhile, netizens are alleging that there is a foul play in Disha’s death and that it was not suicide. They are also speculating that the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14 must have some connection with that of his former manager Disha, who died six days before.