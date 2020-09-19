Disha Salian’s Last Phone Call Was To Her Friend, Not 100, Clarifies Mumbai Police

Mumbai: Many reports and rumors are being circulated involving the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian who died on June 8 by allegedly jumping from her residential buildings top floor.

Such a rumour which was being spread around lately was that Disha called the police emergency service 100 before her death.

However, the Mumbai Police has clarified that the last phone call of Disha was made to her friend Ankita and not to the police emergency service.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had refuted reports about Disha’s body being found naked after her death by the police team when they reached the spot.

Disha Salian’s father had filed a complaint at Malvani police station in Mumbai against three people for allegedly spreading rumours about her death.