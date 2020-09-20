“Disha Salian was gang raped”

While the CBI team is still investigating the death cases of Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian’, a sensational information has now come to the fore.

According to reports from News18, an eyewitness said that Disha Salian went to a party in Juhu just before her death and she was gang-raped there.

According to the statements of the eyewitness, Disha was raped by four people in the party while loud songs played in the background.

The songs were played so loudly that the mournful screams of the Disha could not be heard above them. The person further said that a total of 6 people were present in the party.

Disha called Sushant in the middle of the party and informed him everything. Disha’s friend Rohan Rai was also among the 6 people present in the party, as per the reports.

However, after the death of Disha, her boyfriend Rohan Rai is keeping his mouth shut till now. BJP MLA Nitesh Rane questioned why Rohan is not opening his mouth even after knowing everything ?.

The BJP leader also demanded that Rohan should be questioned by the CBI and Rohan should not be scared for security reasons.

Nitesh also feels that Sushant’s death is related to Disha’s death.