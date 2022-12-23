Disha Salian death: SIT to probe, narco test on Aaditya Thackeray

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to conduct a probe into the death of Disha Salian, said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister. Disha was the former manager of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Salian’s death issue was raised in the House by MLAs of the BJP and the Eknath Shinde faction of ShivSena.

Reportedly, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has demanded for a narco test on Aaditya Thackeray, leader of the Sena faction under Uddhav Thackeray, in order to extract the truth behind Disha’s death.

Following the comments, Aaditya Thackeray told reporters outside the Assembly that the issue has been raised to “protect the scamster Chief Minister.” He connected the issue with the row over the regularisation of the land of the Nagpur Investment Trust for which Shinde has come under the Opposition’s radar.

Thackeray further stated that politicians are using the death of a girl for politics. Condoling the emotions of Disha’s parents he said, “Her parents have appealed to the President to stop the harassment post her death, but these (ruling coalition) people have no respect for that as well. This is a dictatorship… It is happening because they are scared.”

28-year-old Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai’s Malad. Her death was registered as ‘accidental’ by the Mumbai Police. Six days after her demise, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was declared dead by committing suicide at his residence in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis has claimed that Disha’s case was never transferred to the CBI and no closure report was submitted, hence an SIT probe is a must.

Concluding his statement the Deputy Chief Minister informed the Council that he had announced an SIT in the Salian case and he will check the directions of the Deputy Speaker and “necessary action will be taken.”