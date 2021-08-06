Disha Patani’s pink bikini IG post gets a comment from Tiger

By IANS
disha patani bikini
Image Credits: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani shared a cool picture in pink swimwear. Her super hot vacation pictures left her fans speechless and even actor Tiger Shroff couldn’t stop himself from calling her hot.

Disha took to her Instagram account to share the image in which she looks ravishing under a warm sun by the sea and her face hid beneath a hat.

The 29-year-old actress, who is a fitness freak raised the bar sunbathing in her swimwear.

As soon as she shared her picture on Instagram with a flower emoji, she grabbed the attention of all her fans

Related News

Disha Patani Flaunts Hourglass Perfection In Fringed Bikini

Disha Patani Flaunts Hour-Glass Oomph In New Bikini Pic

Tiger simply wrote in the comment section, “Hott” followed by a red heart and fire emoji.

Her next projects are “Malang 2”, “Ek Villain Returns” and “K Tina”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

You might also like
Entertainment

Watch Sara Ali Khan’s reaction on being said she can’t enter Vaishno Devi…

Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s manager in drug case; court denies pre-arrest bail

Entertainment

Preity G. Zinta on 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai

Entertainment

Watch:“Bachpan Ka Pyaar”viral sensation Sahdev Dirdo to join Indian Idol 12 semi…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.