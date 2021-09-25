Disha Patani soars temperature in pink bikini throwback picture

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a glamorous diva and is highly praised by her fans for her toned figure that she often flaunts on her pictures and videos shared online. On Saturday, she shared yet another photo of her soaring temperature in a sexy bikini.

Disha shared the photo of herself in pink bikini with the caption that marks it to be a throwback picture of her explaining how much she misses being on the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Last month, Disha shared an aesthetic photograph of her in the same bikini, where she can be seen chilling on the beach with a matching pink and white hat to stay safe from excessive sun protection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

The actress often treats her fan with her bikini photographs flaunting her perfect beach body.

On work front, Disha was last seen in the film titled ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.’ The Prabhudheva’s directorial action film stars Salman Khan in its lead. Furthermore, the “MS Dhoni:The Untold Story” actress will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2, along with Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.