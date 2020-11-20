Disha Patani shares her latest hot photo from Maldives: Watch

Disha Patani is on holiday these days in Maldives reportedly along with Tiger Shroff. And she has been sharing her glamorous and hot photos on social media.

As per reports, Disha and Tiger have been to Maldives to enjoy the festive season.

This time Disha is again in news for her latest pic from Maldives where she was seen in a bikini. Many biggies of Bollywood have come up with their reactions for this photo.

It is said that Tiger’s sister Krishna and Disha are good friends. Krishna has also given her reaction to the photo and mentioned it to be an inspiring one.

Few days back the actress had shared a string of pictures on the photo-sharing app dressed in a floral printed bikini.

Disha recently wrapped up shooting for “Radhe”, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

Disha also has the lead role in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh. Rumours suggest the film could bear shades of Ekta’s life.

(With inputs from IANS)