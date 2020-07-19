Disha Patani shares black bikini picture on Instagram

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai:  (IANS) Bollywood actress Disha Patani has shared a beautiful picture of herself in a bikini on social media.

Disha took to her verified Instagram account, where she is seen lying down in a black bikini, while the sun rays are adding a golden glow to her perfect skin.

Alongside the image, Disha wrote: “Take me back” along with a wave and flower emoji.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Take me back 🌊🌸

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on


On the work front, Disha was last seen in “Malang”, which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

The film is a revenge saga set in Goa and, despite gruesome moments of violence, it has catchy tunes composed by multiple music directors.

Mohit Suri’s directorial “Malang” is all set to have a sequel, the makers have confirmed.

Disha will next be seen in “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”.

The action drama starring Salman Khan was supposed to be his Eid release this year, but has got delayed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🌸

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

You might also like
Entertainment

Simi Garewal Reveals A ‘powerful’ Person Has Viciously Tried To Destroy…

Entertainment

Deepika Padukone ,Prabhas To Appear Together In Nag Ashwin’s Sci-fi Movie

Entertainment

Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee passes away

Nation

Mubai: Fire breaks out on shooting set of popular TV show ‘Kumkum…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.