Disha Patani Makes A Splash On Internet With Her New Instagram Pics; See Photos

By IANS
disha patani

Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani’s Thursday post on Instagram is about a sultry splash and the mellow sun.

The throwback image captures Disha in a silhouette frame, rising out of the water in a bikini with her hair splaying droplets of water in a symmetric arch. The sun in the backdrop accentuates the beauty of the picture.

Also Read: FIR Filed Against Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani For Violating Covid-19 Norms

“#Throwback,” Disha wrote with the photo, which currently has over 10 lakh likes on the photo-sharing website.

Here is the picture:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Disha Patani’s sister Khushboo left a comment. She wrote: “So Nice.”

The actress was recently seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release of the year, “Radhe”. She also has “Ek Villain Returns” along with John Abraham coming up, and will be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama “KTina”.

