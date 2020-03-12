Disha Patani lauded with ‘You Are So Hot’ for halter neck outfit

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actress Disha Patani’s latest picture in a halter neck outfit has become netizens’ favourite. The image has been flooded with a lot of comments from Disha’s followers.

A user commented: “You are so hot.”

View this post on Instagram 🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Mar 11, 2020 at 12:20am PDT

Another one wrote: “So gorgeous.”

Disha posted the picture on her Instgram on Wednesday. She captioned it with a flower emoticon. A day ago, she also posted a couple of pictures of her elder sister Khusbhoo from her Army training days.

View this post on Instagram Red eyes messy hair🐰 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Mar 5, 2020 at 6:49am PST

On the work front, Disha, who was last seen in “Malang”, will now feature in Salman Khan’s “Radhe”. She will also feature in “Ek Villain 2”.