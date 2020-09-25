Disha Patani becomes ‘beauty’ brand ambassador

“Beauty is an integral part of my life, even more since I became a model,” says Bollywood actress Disha Patani has been roped in as the beauty brand ambassador of Myntra.

Disha will be featuring in a brand campaign that will bring to the table a holistic representation of a tech-savvy, modern-day celebrity with the appeal to connect and engage with enthusiasts for /beauty and personal care products across various age-groups.

She says: “Myntra has consistently pioneered the path to self-expression through fashion and beauty for fashion-forward customers, including myself. Through this association with Myntra, I hope to inspire and help people across India on their journey towards discovering their own unique fashion styles and preferences.”

Commenting on the association, Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said: “In a first-ever for Myntra, this association with Disha as our beauty brand ambassador represents our increasing focus on the booming Beauty and Personal Care segment. Through our tech-based personalization capabilities, a growing portfolio, and content innovation, we are extending our superlative consumer experience to cater to the beauty needs of consumers and help them complete the look. Disha joins our illustrious list of celebrity brand ambassadors ahead of the festive season and will help us in our vision of providing a holistic fashion and lifestyle offering to our fashion-forward consumers across the nation under one roof.”

(IANS)