“Disappointing”: Vikrant Massey breaks silence on being replaced by Raghav Juyal in Ramayana

Bhubaneswar: Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey has responded to rumours about Raghav Juyal replacing him in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

Addressing the rumours, Vikrant wrote a post in which he said, “OK. To put the rumours to rest, I was never a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The many media portals reporting about my supposed “replacement” should’ve done the requisite background check. Disappointing.

He also wished all the cast of the movie well and wrote, “Nonetheless, wishing everyone a part of the movie, all the very best.”

The upcoming movie, Ramayan is expected to be one of the biggest cinemma in Bollywood has a spectacular cast with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The supporting cast also features Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Arun Govil.