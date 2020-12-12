Bhubaneswar: Bengali actress Arya Banerjee who acted along side Vidya Balan in ‘The Dirty Picture’ movie was found dead at her south Kolkata residence on Friday.

Reportedly, the 33-year-old actor was found dead in the bedroom of her apartment building in Kolkata.

As per police reports, Arya’s domestic informed her neighbors after she did not respond to her calls and doorbells in the morning.

The neighbors then called the police and informed them about the incident.

The police has to break open her apartment door to enter her room and found her lying dead on bedroom floor.

Arya is the daughter of late sitarist Nikhil Bandyopadhyay and acted in many films other than ‘The Dirty Picture’ (2011) like the ‘LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka’ movie.

Apparently Arya lived alone in her apartment and kept to herself mostly, as per the statement of her domestic help.

The police has sent the body for post mortem and an investigation has been started in to the matter.

Further reports awaited.