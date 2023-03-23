Diljit Dosanjh shares cryptic post after Kangana Ranaut warns him

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh broke his social media silence after Kangana Ranaut’s critical remarks about him. The singer has given a reply with a cryptic post amid the crackdown on Khalistani supporters. Earlier, Kangana took to Instagram and warned Dosanjh by saying ‘pols agayi pols’. It is a popular meme that has gone viral on social media.

Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram story and posted a message in Punjabi that roughly translates to “May my Punjab continue to prosper.” He also included a folded hands emoji in his post.

The post came in response to Kangana’s warning to him. She further penned, “All those who supported Khalistanis remember next number tumhara hai, pols aachuki hai, yeh wo waqt nahi hai jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki kosis ab mehengi padegi.”

Kangana and Diljit have previously engaged in a war of words in 2020.