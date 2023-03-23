Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Diljit Dosanjh shares cryptic post after Kangana Ranaut warns him

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh broke his social media silence after Kangana Ranaut’s critical remarks about him.

Entertainment
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Diljit dosanjh cryptic post
Image Credit: IANS

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh broke his social media silence after Kangana Ranaut’s critical remarks about him. The singer has given a reply with a cryptic post amid the crackdown on Khalistani supporters. Earlier, Kangana took to Instagram and warned Dosanjh by saying ‘pols agayi pols’. It is a popular meme that has gone viral on social media.

Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram story and posted a message in Punjabi that roughly translates to “May my Punjab continue to prosper.” He also included a folded hands emoji in his post.

Take a look

Adah Sharma on banana diet for upcoming film ‘Commando 4’

Odisha Waives Off Entertainment Tax on Zwigato

The post came in response to Kangana’s warning to him. She further penned, “All those who supported Khalistanis remember next number tumhara hai, pols aachuki hai, yeh wo waqt nahi hai jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki kosis ab mehengi padegi.”

Kangana and Diljit have previously engaged in a war of words in 2020.

Also read: Kangana warns Diljit, says he will be arrested for supporting Khalistanis

Jyotishree Kisan 183 news

Hi, This is Jyotishree Kisan. An alumini of KIIT and a content writer at Kalingatv Digital. I keep special interest in News stuff and love to explore about the Entertainment world.

You might also like
Entertainment

Pathaan releases on Prime Video with unseen epic entry of Shah Rukh Khan

Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty returns to Kannada films after 18 years with ‘KD- The…

Entertainment

Aishwarya Rajanikanth’s domestic help, driver held for stealing her jewellery

Entertainment

Spotify removes Bollywood songs from music app, users upset

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7