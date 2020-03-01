Actor Diljit Dosanjh
Image Credit: IANS

Diljit Dosanjh photoshops himself with Ivanka Trump

By IANS
0 34

Mumbai: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh hilariously photoshopped himself in a picture of Ivanka Trump posing in front of the Taj Mahal.

Diljit took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, where he shared a photograph of himself on the bench, where Ivanka sat and got clicked in front of the Taj Mahal.

He captioned it: “Me and Ivanka. Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana… #tajmahal
Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda ?? (She went after me to see the Taj Mahal. Then I took her, what else could I have done?)”

The photograph currently has over 146K likes on the photo-sharing website.

The image, which Diljit photograph himself into, was taken during US President Donald Trump’s visit last week. He was accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

