Diljit Dosanjh drops new song ‘Devil’ with student protest visuals

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Mumbai: Singer Diljit Dosanjh has just released the music video for Devil, which is featured on his EP (Extended Play) I’m an Artist Bro. The video features youths at protests, placards, authorities and tussles between youth and authorities.

As per reports, the song’s music video has no specific mentions of any protest or political movement, however many viewers have associated it with student protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) that occurred in the student circle this year.

In the video, students have been shown protesting with signs like Save Our Future, Our Future, Our Fight and a young girl walking up to a policeman carrying a white rose that he later reciprocates with a hug.

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Diljit ends the video with his self-coined term I’m an Artist Bro, a line he used some time ago while explaining about the CJP student protest and answering what was said to him.

The singer has yet not confirmed if ‘Devil’ is indeed linked to students protest or not as he and others on his team were unavailable to answer the questions.

Also read: Pasoori Becomes First Pakistani Music Video To Cross 1 Billion Views On YouTube