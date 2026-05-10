Diljit Dosanjh clears air over Punjab Politics speculation

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Mumbai: Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has dismissed speculation about entering politics in Punjab. The discussion started after a report questioned whether the actor could emerge as a new political face in the state. Diljit reacted to the report on social media and clarified that he has no plans to join politics, adding that his focus remains on entertainment and he is satisfied with his current profession.

The clarification comes amid growing attention around the actor following controversy during his recent concert in Calgary, Canada. During the event, some audience members were reportedly seen waving Khalistan flags. Diljit briefly paused the performance and later continued the show, stating that he would keep working to make Punjab proud regardless of criticism from different groups.

According to the reports, the actor also spoke about regularly facing backlash from multiple sides over his public appearances and statements. He referred to criticism he received after appearing on the television show Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Some groups had objected to his gesture of touching Bachchan’s feet during the episode.

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Diljit further highlighted that he has consistently raised issues related to Punjab on national platforms and has contributed financially to relief efforts in the state whenever required.

The singer-actor was also recently in the spotlight over his film Sardaar Ji featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, which released months after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the work front, Diljit is set to reunite with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for the upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga, scheduled to release on June 12.