Diljit Dosanjh beats Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran with 92,000 strong Wembley crowd

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New Delhi: Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh made history at Wembley Stadium in London after performing there to a reported audience of around 92,000 on 12 September.

This made him the first Indian singer ever to perform there beating the audience numbers for individual concert appearances by artists such as Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran at the iconic venue.

His reported audience at Wembley was higher than the reports for individual Swift concerts there in her 2024 Eras Tour (which is said to have attracted audiences of around 89,000 each time), and Ed Sheeran concerts at the same venue (of around 80,000-84,000).

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However, Diljit’s show did not break Wembley Stadium’s overall concert attendance record. That record is held by Adele, whose 2017 concert reportedly drew 98,000 people.

The set list for Diljit’s Wembley concert included many of his popular hits, and references to his origins in Punjab. He also shared details of his own journey from India to the iconic musical venue.

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh Announces Show At Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad