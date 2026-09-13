Diljit Dosanjh announces show at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

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New Delhi: Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has announced he will be holding his next concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

As per reports, the singer confirmed he would be performing at the Gujarat stadium in a statement he made to the crowd at his show in London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday. He would be performing on 21st November, 2026, added Diljit.

His Aura World Tour, which is also in the midst of several shows across North America, would be his next stop and his first concert since he performed as part of the Dil-Luminati India Tour in 2024.

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Diljit referenced the Narendra Modi Stadium during the Wembley concert explaining it’s biggest in India. He also discussed Coldplay performing at the stadium previously and that it’s so large you can park a hundred airplanes there.

His Wembley show was considered a success with Diljit becoming the first ever Punjabi singer to headline the stadium where he performed over 15 of his famous songs for a show that exceeded two hours.

No information regarding ticket prices or when and how they will be booked is currently available.