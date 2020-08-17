Dilip Kumar's brothers tested covid positive
Dilip Kumar’s brothers Eshan and Aslam Khan hospitalised with Covid-19

By IANS

Mumbai: Eshan Khan and Aslam Khan, brothers of Bollywood thespian Dilip Kumar, have been admitted to a hospital here after testing positive for Covid-19.

The octogenarian brothers were rushed to Lilavati Hospital on Saturday night after they complained of breathlessness. Both brothers have been kept under artificial breathing support, reports hindustantimes.com.

The brothers are in ICU but they have not been intubated. They were admitted to hospital after they tested positive for Covid-19 via rapid antigen test.

