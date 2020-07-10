Dil Bechara title track released, Sushant Singh Rajput will leave you stunned for sure; Watch Video

Mumbai: The title track of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Dil Bechara released on Friday.

Sushant Singh Rajput in this video will definitely leave you stunned with his dancing skill.

Earlier, the films trailer had got massive thumbs up from people. It created new record by beating even the Avengers Endgame. The trailer received the fasted 1 lakh and 1 million likes than any other video. Click here to read the story.

The Sushant Singh Rajput-Sanjana Sanghi starrer movie will be released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

Watch the Dil Bechara video here: