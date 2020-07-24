Mumbai: Ever since his death on June 14, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been on the limelight as millions of fans have been demanding justice for the late actor and CBI probe into his death case.

They are now eagerly waiting to watch the most awaited movie of late actor ‘Dil Bechara’ which is all set to release today.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is leading the fight against nepotism and demanding justice for the Sushant Singh Rajput, has urged her fans to watch the movie today and make it the most watched movie on hotstar.

#SushantSinghRajput‘s starrer Most Awaited Movie #DilBechara is releasing today. Requesting everyone to watch this movie and make this movie most watched movie on hotstar. show your love and respect for SSR.

#DilBecharaDay pic.twitter.com/J17JuaZ96l — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaOffical) July 24, 2020

.#DilBechara will premiere on 7:30 PM I am counting hours, what about you?#DilBecharaDay

“I know I don’t have to remind anyone. You have saved the date long back. Today #SushantSinghRajput will be among us one more time. He will make us laugh and cry one more time. He will make us dream one more time. All the best to @DisneyPlusHS and the entire team. #DilBecharaDay,” she said in another tweet post.

As #DilBecharaDay has started to trend on the Twitter today it is assumed that they have decided to repeat the same as they have already started to call him as the Dead-Yet-Living legend of Bollywood.

You will be able to watch Dil Bechara on Disney + Hotstar from today i.e. July 24 at 7.30 pm. Hotstar has freed the film keeping in mind the feelings of the fans. Which means that even if the viewers are not premium members of Hotstar, they will still be able to watch it.

Earlier, the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput left no stones unturned to make the trailer of Dil Bechara a huge success so much so that it created history when it was released on YouTube on July 6. Within a few hours of release, it received more than 4.3 million likes on YouTube, making it the trailer garnering the highest number of likes within 24 hours. With this, it also left behind Avengers Endgame trailer which held the record earlier with 3.2 million likes.