Filmmaker Omung Kumar B.(Photo: IANS)

Did you know ‘Mary Kom’ director Omung Kumar was a child actor?

By IANS
Mumbai: Art director-turned-filmmaker Omung Kumar B. shot to fame directing “Mary Kom” in 2014, and has made a few other films since then. But did you know that he has his first brush with showbiz as a child actor way back in the seventies?

The year is 1979 and the film is “Guru Ho Jaa Shuru”, an action comedy drama starring Ashok Kumar, Mahendra Sandhu, Prema Narayan, Deb Mukherjee and Ranjeet.

“Guru Ho Ja Suru’ movie 1979, me as child star Full drama….. My god I was so young, and yes remember the rain scene… and my hair… wah,” Omung wrote on social media, reminiscing about the film directed by Shiv Kumar.

In the film, Omung played the younger version of hero Mahendra Sandhu. In sync with trends of the time, he was credited as Master Omung Kumar.

