Did Badshah marry Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi? Wedding video goes viral

Advertisement

Mumbai: A lot of speculation has been created on social media after a video and photo of Rapper Badshah getting married to Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi has gone viral on the internet.

The rumoured couple, Badshah and Isha Rikhi have not yet confirmed the news because of which there is a lot of confusion on the internet with fans guessing if it is fake or real.

The wedding decoration of the venue is seen as minimal and the outfits for pheras are also not too fancy so it can be said that they might have decided to get married secretly.

The viral video has been uploaded by Poonam Rikhi, mother of the bride and Actress Isha Rikhi. She has uploaded a picture and a video.

In the video they both are seen taking phere and numerous pictures, first one captures them standing together wearing the wedding garland and smiling. In the second slide a video has been uploaded in which they are seen exchanging the wedding garlands before the phera ceremony takes place and in some other slide, Isha, Badshah and Poonam are seen sharing the frame together for a photoshoot. After few slides a photo comes up which shows after marriage couple standing together and being randomly captured by someone they know in a lift. After which more photos of them sharing the frame is seen.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POONAM RIKHI (@poonamrikhi6)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POONAM RIKHI (@poonamrikhi6)

Also Read: Rapper Badshah receives alleged threat linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang