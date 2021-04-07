Diana Penty Reveals ‘Cool’ Trick To Deal With Lockdown, Curfews

By IANS
diana penty
Pic Credit:IANS

Mumbai: Actress Diana Penty on Wednesday revealed her stressbuster, when it comes to dealing with lockdown and curfews, along with a throwback image she has posted in dark blue swimwear.

“And this is how I’m taking on curfews, lockdowns and this mad, mad heat… too bad this is a throwback,” she wrote with the Instagram image, adding a word of caution: “Stay safe everyone.”

The actress announced her Malayalam debut film co-starring Dulqar Salmaan a while back. The untitled project has gone on the floor. She will also be seen in Kunal Deshmukh’s “Shiddat” alongside Mohit Raina and Radhika Madan.

(IANS)

