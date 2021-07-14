Dia Mirza, Vaibhav Rekhi welcome baby boy; Born prematurely via emergency C-section

Mumbai: Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi have announced the birth of their son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.

In her social media post, Dia shared that the little one was born on May 14 and is currently being cared for in a neonatal intensive care unit (ICU).

In the post, she reveals that the actress had to undergo an emergency C-section due to some medical complications.

She wrote, ” A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life-threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section.”

“As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grandparents are waiting to hold him in their arms,” she added.

She also thanked everyone for their love and concern through her post.