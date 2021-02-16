Mumbai: Actress Dia Mirza tied the knot with Mumbai-based entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday. The newly married actress shared some snapshots of her wedding on Tuesday.

The actress shared the wedding images on her official Instagram account with a heartfelt note.

“Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us,” Dia wrote with the wedding photographs she posted on Instagram for her extended family.

In one of the photos, Dia and Vaibhav can be seen exchanging garlands, while in another photo, they take ‘pheras’, in yet another photo, the bride and groom are seated in front of the holy fire while an elderly female priest recites mantras.

Dia chose a gorgeous red zari work saree, with red dupatta and traditional jewellery. She tied her hair in a bun, adorned with a gajra. Groom Vaibhav turned out in a white kurta churidar, white jacket and golden dupatta.

Industry colleagues and netizens showered love and wishes. Taapsee Pannu, Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora, Esha Guupta, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Salim Merchant were among Dia’s B-Town colleagues who posted congratulatory messages for the newly-weds.

This is Dia’s second marriage. She was married to filmmaker Saahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019.

(with inputs from IANS)