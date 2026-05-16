Dhurandhar: The Revenge Trends at no.1 on Netflix Pakistan despite theatre ban

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Mumbai: After smashing box office records worldwide, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now creating a storm on OTT platforms in Pakistan. The Ranveer Singh starrer reportedly climbed to the number one trending spot on Netflix Pakistan shortly after its digital release on May 14.

The buzz intensified after a viral Instagram video claimed that Netflix servers in Pakistan briefly crashed due to overwhelming traffic as viewers rushed to stream the film at midnight. Pakistani content creator Maviya Umer Farooqui shared a video showing the movie buffering continuously while claiming that audiences had been eagerly waiting for the release.

According to the sources, viewers across Pakistan were curious to watch how the controversial spy thriller portrayed events linked to Lyari and the character played by Ranveer Singh. He added that debates over whether the film shows reality or fiction can come later, but the excitement surrounding the movie is undeniable.

The viral clip quickly spread across social media, with many users reacting to the alleged server slowdown. However, Netflix has not officially confirmed any server crash or technical outage linked to the film’s release.

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Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action-packed franchise has emerged as one of the biggest Indian film successes in recent years. The movie features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan and Sara Arjun in key roles.

While the film faced restrictions in theatres in Pakistan, its OTT release appears to have attracted massive attention online. Reports also suggest that the movie’s “raw and uncut” version has been made available internationally on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 is also set for release on JioHotstar on June 4, 2026, along with a special digital fan event ahead of the premiere.