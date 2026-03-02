Dhurandhar: The Revenge to be one of the longest Indian movies to be 3hrs 55 mins long

March 2026 has arrived, marking the highly anticipated release month of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and the excitement surrounding the sequel continues to intensify. After earlier reports suggested that the first installment would exceed three and a half hours, fresh updates now indicate that the second part will be even longer.

According to sources from overseas distribution territories, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to have a runtime of approximately 235 minutes, which translates to about 3 hours and 55 minutes. In some regions, however, circulating information points to a slightly shorter duration of around 3 hours and 40 minutes. Regardless of the final certified runtime, the sequel will surpass the first film, which ran for 214 minutes and 1 second, or 3 hours, 34 minutes and 1 second.

If the film ultimately clocks close to 3 hours and 55 minutes, it will rank among the longest Hindi films in recent decades. It would become the second longest Hindi film in the last 26 years after LOC Kargil, directed by J. P. Dutta, which had a runtime of 4 hours and 7 minutes. Another notable long-format film remains Lagaan, with a runtime of 3 hours and 44 minutes. A clearer confirmation on the exact duration of the sequel is expected within a week.

The film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

The first installment narrated the story of an Indian spy infiltrating Pakistan’s criminal syndicate and political network, triggering large-scale disruption. Although it opened well at the box office, the film quickly transformed into a sensation, with its second-week collections surpassing its opening week. It eventually emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film, significantly raising expectations for the sequel.

Both parts are directed by Aditya Dhar. The project is produced by Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, along with Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 19, with tremendous buzz and expectations riding high for what promises to be an even grander cinematic spectacle.