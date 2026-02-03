Dhurandhar 2 teaser released, Ranveer Singh seen as fierce and stylish Hamza

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The teaser of the Dhurandhar sequel named, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been released online. The Dhurandhar 2 teaser showcases Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza in vengeance filled appearance as he seeks revenge for Pakistan’s crimes against India in the city, creating chaos on the streets of Lyari.

The teaser fully focuses on Ranveer in the part 2. The teaser shows a glimpse of his intense and dark world. The sequel will be released on March 19, 2026.

Though teaser looks promising, the fans were upset and felt scammed as they pointed out that the teaser content was already shown in the c=last credit part of the Dhurandhar. “Yeh toh flim ke last mein hi dikhaya gaya tha (They showed this at the end of the movie),” one user commented on YouTube. Meanwhile, another also pointed out the smae and wrote, “Bhai Kuch Naya Upload Kardete Ye To Already Sabne Dekh Rakha Tha (Should’ve uploaded something new, everyone has seen this already).”

Earlier, the makers released a new poster of the Dhurandhar: The Revenge featuring Ranveer Singh. The poster is painted in red with Ranveer Singh standing in the rain in the middle, creating a dark and intense mood. Ranveer has a strong and unflinching expression while he looks ahead and the words “THE REVENGE” appear carved into a blood-red wall in the background.

Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, in Pivotal roles made record breaking collection of over Rs 1,000 to become the highest-grossing single-language Hindi film in India.

Following Dhurandhar’s strong box office performance, the movie was streamed online on OTT platform Netflix.