Dhurandhar 2’ regional shows pulled at last minute, Aditya Dhar issues apology

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The release of Dhurandhar 2 has encountered an unforeseen hustle when some preview screenings in regional languages were cancelled just before they were scheduled to commence and it was disappointing to many moviegoers.

Viewers in several cities indicated that performances in South Indian languages were cancelled or changed hours prior to performance. A large number of individuals had prior booked tickets anticipating that they would see the movie in their own language of choice.

The problem was mostly with dubbed version, which was said to be not delivered to the theatres in time.

The cancellations are being attributed to last minute technical and delivery problems especially in the delivery of regional prints. Theatres that did not have the necessary versions would be left with only two choices of either closing down or adopting the Hindi version.

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The situation was dealt with publicly by the director Aditya Dhar who assured the viewers that he was sorry to cause them the inconvenience. He has admitted the anger created and promised that something was being done to fix the situation within a short period.

The movie was set up as a pan-Indian multi-language release with the mission to target different audiences at the same time. The incident shows the importance of coordination in dealing with releases of this magnitude.

There was an uproar among fans via social media who had gone to announce their disappointment, and most of the time those who had already made arrangements to attend the early shows. Nevertheless, others were also grateful of the speedy recognition of the makers.

The film will probably be released in the wider sphere, although the initial hiccup is likely to happen, though its makers are trying to make sure that the screening will be less problematic in the nearest future.