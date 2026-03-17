Dhurandhar 2 opens early bookings, Nears 6 lakh ticket sales in national chains

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Mumbai: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 has opened early bookings and is already witnessing an overwhelming response from audiences across the country. The film is performing strongly in advance sales at major national cinema chains, including PVR INOX and Cinepolis, with ticket demand rising rapidly ahead of its release.

Initial trends indicate that the film is approaching nearly 6 lakh ticket sales for its opening day, including preview shows. The early booking window has seen an exceptional turnout, especially for preview screenings scheduled from 5 pm, which have contributed around 3.40 lakh tickets. The surge reflects strong anticipation and widespread interest in the sequel.

Advance bookings for the regular day one shows on Thursday have also picked up pace, adding close to 2.50 lakh tickets. With both preview and opening day sales combined, the total has reached approximately 5.90 lakh tickets so far. Trade estimates suggest the figure could climb further to around 7 to 7.50 lakh tickets before the first show begins.

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Despite the strong numbers, the highest day one advance booking record in Bollywood continues to be held by Pathaan with about 5.45 lakh tickets. However, the current trend indicates that Dhurandhar 2 is among the fastest movers in terms of early bookings.

The overall benchmark for advance ticket sales remains with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which recorded around 6.50 lakh tickets in 2017. With such strong early booking figures, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to register a powerful opening at the box office.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in key roles.