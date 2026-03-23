‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Day 5: film crosses Rs 691 crore worldwide

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New Delhi: The spy thriller film, ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, directed by ‘Aditya Dhar’ and starring ‘Ranveer Singh’, shows signs of slowing down as week day hits Monday on fifth day.

According the Sacnilk, the movie has gained net collection of Rs 17.3 crore which has made the domestic net collection to hit Rs 471.25 crore and an impressive India gross of Rs 562.18 crore.

The film has reportedly crossed Rs 691 crore worldwide and despite busy routines of the public the occupancy in the movie theatre remains strong and highly outstanding.

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‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ features ‘Ranveer Singh’ in the role of Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari and also stars ‘R. Madhavan’, ‘Sanjay Dutt’, ‘Arjun Rampal’ and ‘Rakesh Bedi’ in key roles.

At the current pace, the film is expected to climb rapidly among the highest-grossing Indian films globally. It is likely to surpass major titles such as Stree 2, Chhaava and Jawan, and may even overtake its predecessor Dhurandhar in the coming days.