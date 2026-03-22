Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 3: Film crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

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The spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, continues its strong run at the box office with impressive growth on third day.

As per trade estimates, the film collected around Rs 113 crore nett in India on Saturday. With this, its three-day domestic total has reached approximately Rs 296.27 crore nett. The film had earned Rs 102.55 crore on Thursday and Rs 80.72 crore on Friday.

On the global front, the film has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark within three days of release. Overseas earnings are estimated at about Rs 96.50 crore, taking the total worldwide collection to nearly Rs 501 crore.

The film is witnessing strong response in international markets, especially in North America, where it has been released across more than 4,000 shows. Advance bookings for the third day saw the sale of over two lakh tickets, generating around Rs 23.70 crore even before spot bookings.

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In the United Kingdom as well, the film is drawing packed audiences, with reports of multiple houseful shows in cities like Belfast, indicating high demand overseas.

At the current pace, the film is expected to climb rapidly among the highest-grossing Indian films globally. It is likely to surpass major titles such as Stree 2, Chhaava and Jawan, and may even overtake its predecessor Dhurandhar in the coming days.

The film is now eyeing entry into the Rs 2,000 crore club, a milestone currently led by Dangal.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh in the role of Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari and also stars R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

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