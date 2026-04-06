Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh film becomes fastest Rs 1,000 Crore net grosser in India

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Bhubaneswar: Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ has scripted history by becoming the fastest film to earn Rs 1,000 crore in the domestic Box Office in India, as per Sacnilk. The movie managed to achieve this feat in just 18 days after it’s release.

Earlier, the fastest film to get Rs 1,000 crore (net) was Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (2024).

The movie crossed the Rs 1,000 crore threshold after getting Rs 28.75 crore on the third day across 14,229 shows in India. The India net collections of Dhurandhar 2 has reached Rs 1,013.77 crore so far and the gross stand at Rs 1,213.74 crore.

In addition, the movie has also broke the record of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2, which earned Rs 1,030.40 crore (net) in one month.

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge debuted at the box office with Rs 102.55 crore on March 19. Later it pocketed Rs 80.72 crore on March 20 and Rs 113 crore on March 21. On March 22, the film was allotted 21,633 shows in India and made Rs 114.85 crore.

However, on March 23, the film recorded a low earning of only Rs 65 Crore.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 7 crore on Day 18, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 392 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross to Rs 1,605.74 crore.

The film has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in North America and the first to reach the 25 million dollar mark.