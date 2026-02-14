Dhanush in legal trouble, production house demands Rs 20 crore compensation

Advertisement

Mumbai: Dhanush has reportedly found himself in legal trouble after Thenandal Films issued a legal notice seeking ₹20 crore in compensation over delays related to a long-pending film.

According to reports , the production house claims that Dhanush signed a project titled Naan Rudran in 2016 but did not proceed with shooting. The notice alleges that he had agreed to both act in and direct the film. Although the producers were open to changes in the original plan, they claim the actor failed to submit the complete screenplay, resulting in the project being stalled.

The legal notice has been sent through advocate A Chidambaram, further states that the film was left incomplete as Dhanush reportedly allocated call sheets to other projects before finishing this one.

As of now, Dhanush has not publicly responded to the allegations.

Dhanush’s Next Film Announcement

Amid the controversy, Dhanush has announced his upcoming film, tentatively titled D55, generating excitement among fans. The project will be directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

According to the sources, the announcement was made on social media by Wunderbar Films, which is collaborating with RTake Studios for the film. Sharing photos of Dhanush with the team, the production house described the project as a “grand new beginning” and promised exciting updates soon. Fans responded enthusiastically, flooding the post with fire emojis.