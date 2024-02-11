DGA 2024: David Nutter honoured with lifetime achievement award for television direction

Los Angeles: Veteran director David Nutter was feted with the lifetime achievement award for television direction at the Directors Guild of America Awards.

Over his long career, Nutter has directed 24 pilots, 21 of which made it to series orders, and some 1,500 hours of TV, from ‘Game of Thrones’ to ‘ER’ to the ‘The X-Files’, reports Variety.

In recent years he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Nutter gave an emotional speech that demonstrated his resilience as he deals with the symptoms of the progressive disease that attacks the central nervous system.

“I’m a better director for it,” Nutter said of working with Parkinson’s. “I’m more attached to the emotional heartbeat of an actor.”

Auteur Christopher Nolan took home the top prize at the Directors Guild of America Awards, earning his first DGA Award for the historical epic ‘Oppenheimer’.