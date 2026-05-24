Desi Bling clip sparks online debate over ‘Pati Seva’ remark

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Mumbai: A scene from Netflix reality show Desi Bling has triggered a heated discussion on social media after a clip featuring Dubai-based couple Tabinda Sanpal and Satish Sanpal went viral.

Viewers have been debating whether the moments shown in the episode reflected love and care or promoted outdated gender roles.

In the viral clip, Tabinda revealed that she massages her husband’s feet every morning because he believes it brings prosperity and positive energy into the house. The statement quickly caught attention online, with many social media users criticising the idea and calling it an example of “pati seva” culture.

Another moment from the show showed Tabinda cutting Satish’s nails as a gesture of affection and respect. While she described these actions as part of their relationship and personal bonding, many viewers felt uncomfortable with the way such behaviour was being presented on a mainstream platform.

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Actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who were present during the conversation, also reacted to the remarks. Tejasswi appeared surprised and openly admitted that she would never do something similar in her own relationship.

As the clip spread online, reactions remained divided. Some users defended the couple, saying every relationship works differently and personal choices should be respected. Others argued that glorifying such practices on television sends the wrong message about equality in modern marriages.

Desi Bling, which follows the lavish lifestyles of wealthy Indian families living in Dubai, has been compared to the popular series Dubai Bling.

However, this particular episode has shifted attention from luxury and glamour to a larger debate around relationships, tradition and gender expectations.