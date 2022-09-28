Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone.(photo:instagram)

Deepika rushed to hospital after actress complained of uneasiness, feeling better now

By IANS 0

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone, who’s in the news because of the speculation over being part of the cast of ‘Brahmastra 2’, was reportedly rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital here after she complained of uneasiness.

According to Pinkvilla, the actress underwent a number of tests in the hospital on Monday evening. The report added that Deepika is feeling better now. No statement on her health condition has come from her team.

Earlier, she had a health situation on the sets of the Nag Ashwin film ‘Project K’ with Telugu star Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

The actress had earlier battled depression and had been quite vocal about it. To put her thoughts into action, she also runs the Live, Love, Laugh Foundation to create awareness about mental health, reduce the stigma associated with mental illness, and provide access to credible resources for those suffering.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ along with her ‘Desi Boyz’ co-star John Abraham.

You might also like
Entertainment

Vikram in awe of his co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Nation

Veteran Actor Asha Parekh to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2020

Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai thanks her ‘guru’ Mani Ratnam for ‘Ponniyin Selvan:…

Nation

Rs 200 cr scam case: Jacqueline to appear before Delhi court today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.