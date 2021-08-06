Deepika Padukone’s manager in drug case; court denies pre-arrest bail

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash filed an anticipatory bail application before the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court in October last year.

Today a special court in Mumbai has rejected her plea for the pre-arrest bail. Karishma Prakash was in a drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Special Judge VV Widwans rejected her plea for anticipatory bail after hearing extensive submissions made by both defence and prosecution. However, the court stayed the order till August 25 to allow Karishma to approach the Bombay High Court.

So far arrested over 20 people had been arrested by the central probe agency, as a part of its investigation into the drug case. Most of them, including the Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Rhea Chakraborty, are currently out on bail.

Karishma name was added to the list when one of the arrested drug peddlers was interrogated.

While Sushant’s death still remains an unsolvable mystery, the CBI is yet separately probing the death case.