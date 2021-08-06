Deepika Padukone’s manager in drug case; court denies pre-arrest bail

By KalingaTV Bureau
deepika padukone manager denied bail
Image credit- wionews

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash filed an anticipatory bail application before the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court in October last year.

Today a special court in Mumbai has rejected her plea for the pre-arrest bail. Karishma Prakash was in a drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Special Judge VV Widwans rejected her plea for anticipatory bail after hearing extensive submissions made by both defence and prosecution. However, the court stayed the order till August 25 to allow Karishma to approach the Bombay High Court.

Related News

Deepika Padukone Shares Mental Health Helpline To Deal With…

Shweta Singh Kirti: This Diwali Sushant Wali…

So far arrested over 20 people had been arrested by the central probe agency, as a part of its investigation into the drug case. Most of them, including the Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Rhea Chakraborty, are currently out on bail.

Karishma name was added to the list when one of the arrested drug peddlers was interrogated.

While Sushant’s death still remains an unsolvable mystery, the CBI is yet separately probing the death case.

You might also like
Entertainment

Preity G. Zinta on 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai

Entertainment

Watch:“Bachpan Ka Pyaar”viral sensation Sahdev Dirdo to join Indian Idol 12 semi…

Entertainment

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is a low-key artist

Entertainment

Watch: BTS share memories of 2020, fans get emotional

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.