Deepika Padukone is reportedly in advanced talks with ‘Baiju Bawra’ director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to play the role of dacoit queen, Roopmati, from 1952 original.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next directorial after Gangubai is going to be Baiju Bawra. We also revealed that over the last one year, the director has been fine tuning his script to bring the epic back to life for the modern-day audience.

The film will reportedly go on floors by mid-2022.

According to Pinkvilla reports, the filmmaker is very keen to have Deepika Padukone to play the female lead in the movie. Ever since Bhansali decided to recreate Baiju Bawra, he was very sure of getting Deepika into the movie to play the role of the Dacoit queen “Roopmati”

The paperwork is yet to be done and things will be locked once both the stakeholders mutually agree on certain aspects. Given the way things are proceeding at the moment, it’s going to be a yes from DP,” revealed a source close.

Apart from Roopmati, the other key characters of Baiju Bawra include Baiju, Gauri, Tansen and Akbar.

Previously, Deepika and Bhansali have collaborated on films such as Ram Leela,Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat