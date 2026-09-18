Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh visit Siddhivinayak ahead of baby no. 2

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Mumbai: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai today ahead of the arrival of their second baby.

As per reports, the lovebirds went to the temple along with Ranveer’s parents and offered prayers. While Deepika looked gorgeous in her orange and purple kurta set, Ranveer opted for a purple kurta and white bottom.

The visit to the temple comes a day after Ranveer was seen outside Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja taking blessings.

A few days ago, the couple shared a bunch of pictures from the maternity shoot along with their first daughter, Dua, wherein Deepika also revealed her baby bump.

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Fans also love seeing Deepika out and about with her husband. Their recent outing has again reminded fans of their constant love for each other as the couple is to welcome their second child with Lord Ganpati’s blessings.

Interestingly, the couple had also visited the Siddhivinayak temple just two days before they welcomed their daughter Dua in September 2024.

The actress and her actor husband announced their second pregnancy on April 19. Meanwhile, their daughter, Dua, turned 2 on this September 8.