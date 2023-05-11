Advertisement

Deepika Padukone features on TIME magazine cover

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been featured on the cover of TIME Magazine.

With this, Deepika joins the elite club of global figures like Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and several other personalities who’ve been featured in the noted magazine.

It was in 2022 when Deepika was named ‘The Time100 Impact Award’ for her achievements in cinema and work in mental health advocacy.

On the acting front, Deepika’s latest release ‘Pathaan’ with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned out to be a blockbuster. She is now gearing up for her next ‘Fighter’, where she will be seen starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

She will also be seen in ‘Project K’ starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

