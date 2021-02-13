Deepika Padukone calls out a troll who abused her: ‘Your family and friends must be so proud of you’

Celebrities have always made sure that they give back to the trolls on social media platform who keeps on trolling them on their DMs or the images they post on social media.

Actress Deepika Padukone who is quite active on social media platform “Instagram” gives the best comeback reply to the troll who sends her abusive DMs.

Sharing a screenshot of DM of the troll she mentions wow! ‘Your family and friends must be proud of you’. With a GIF of slow claps.

Meanwhile, the Padmavati actress recently deleted all post and started fresh at the beginning of the year on Instagram.

On the working front, she is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next which also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey. She will also be seen in ‘Pathan’ which will feature Shah Ruk Khan and John Abraham in the main leads. She will be next seen in ’83 with her husband Ranveer Singh. Apart from these films, Deepika will also be pairing up with Prabhas for Nag Ashwin’s next and Hritik Roshan for ‘Fighter’.