Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy, shares glimpse of daughter Dua

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Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and actor Ranveer Singh have announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the joyful news through a joint post on Instagram on Sunday.

In the picture, their daughter Dua can be seen holding a positive pregnancy test kit, adding a heartwarming touch to the announcement. The post was captioned with simple evil eye emojis, subtly confirming the news.

Deepika and Ranveer, who got married in 2018 in Italy’s Lake Como, welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, 2024. The couple first met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013 and later tied the knot after years of dating.

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Earlier, speaking about motherhood at the WAVES 2025 summit, Deepika had shared how becoming a mother shifted her priorities, focusing more on family life alongside her career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)