Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan’s Film Is ‘Ready For Take Off’, Posts on social media
Mumbai: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan shared an update on his upcoming movie ‘Fighter’, co-starring Deepika Padukone.
The actor shared a set of pictures on his Instagram handle on Friday evening where the co-stars the film’s director Siddharth Anand can be seen posing together.
An excited Hrithik Roshan captioned his post: “This gang is ready for take off. #Fighter.”
The film marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s first project together. Hrithik has previously worked with Siddharth Anand in the 2019 film War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.
According to sources, fighter will be India’s first aerial action film. The movie will have stylized action sequences that too will be aerial ones.
